LAPD cop charged with shooting cop pal during Mojave Desert camping trip

An LAPD officer was shot on a camping trip in the Mojave Desert in Southern California and authorities say his assailant was another member of the force.

The wounded 48-year-old officer was shot in the shoulder and was expected to survive, according to reports.

Officer Ismael Tamayo, 44, was charged with attempted murder. He has been a cop for 13 years.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Stoddard Valley OHV Recreation Area.

The vast area draws visitors on motorcycles or ATV/UTVs, or in four-wheel-drive vehicles.

"The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The victim and Tamayo were camping with a third individual -- an LAPD supervisor, the station reported.

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the three friends were camping and shooting guns at the OHV area over the weekend, according to the station.

"Early Sunday morning, for reasons still under investigation, Ismael Tamayo shot the victim, striking him in the upper body," Detective Josh Guerry said.

Tamayo was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bail.