Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Lake Mead rangers aim to identify man who was 'violently assaulted' while camping with family

National Park Service is asking for information about the assault victim after the Aug. 28 incident

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Civil trial begins over the 2020 death of a woman killed in a Utah National Park Video

Civil trial begins over the 2020 death of a woman killed in a Utah National Park

A widow and his wife's family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. (KSTU)

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is seeking to identify a male victim from an August assault case. 

In a release, the branch said that U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Reaction Area and ISB Special Agents were asking for help from the public, and noted that the information could assist with other ongoing investigations.

The man was "violently assaulted by group of individuals while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson's Landing area." That's located approximately 30 miles south of Boulder City, Nevada. 

According to the ISB, the assault occurred on the evening of Aug. 28.

MAN FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK AFTER RAPPELLING 'MISTAKE'

Lake Mead and the Colorado River are viewed from 34,000 feet on April 16, 2017, near Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lake Mead and the Colorado River are viewed from 34,000 feet on April 16, 2017, near Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by George Rose/Getty Images))

Nelson's Landing is not listed as one of the campground locations at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on the National Park Service's website.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds.

A U.S. National Park Service ranger truck with the park service logo on the door. 

A U.S. National Park Service ranger truck with the park service logo on the door.  ((Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

His injuries would have required medical intervention.

$140M TRIAL BEGINS OVER DEATH OF UGANDAN WOMAN KILLED IN UTAH PARK

"You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us who you know," the ISB said. 

The road to Lake Mead in Nevada

The road to Lake Mead in Nevada ((Photo By: MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It was not immediately clear why the branch was hoping to identify the victim months after the assault.

The National Park Service did not provide Fox News Digital with comment regarding the search for the victim at the time of publication.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 