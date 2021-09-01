Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Lafourche Parish reeling from Hurricane Ida but resilient: 'It's been a struggle but we're doing OK'

Archie Chaisson estimated 25% of all homes were destroyed

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Louisiana Cow rescued from tree in Hurricane Ida's aftermath Video

Louisiana Cow rescued from tree in Hurricane Ida's aftermath

Louis Pomes and St. Bernard Parish Government employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan, Sr. rescue a cow stuck in a tree in Florissant following Hurricane Ida

While the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the northeast on Thursday, Lafourche Parish in southern Louisiana was just beginning the long road to recovery by restoring power, getting drinkable water back online, and cleaning up debris. 

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said that despite the destruction, the community on the coast of Louisiana about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans has come together after the storm. 

"We are far ahead of where I thought we would be at this point," Chaisson, a fifth-generation Louisianian, told Fox News Wednesday. "It's been a struggle but we're doing ok."

Chaisson estimated that about a quarter of all homes in Lafourche were completely destroyed and another 50% suffered moderate damage that will require repair. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    A home in Lafourche Parish was ripped out of its foundation by Hurricane Ida.  (Casey Gisclair)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Lafourche Parish Archie Chaisson estimated that a quarter of all homes in the parish were destroyed.  (Casey Gisclair)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Heavy rainfall brought flooding to Lafourche and the rest of Louisiana.  (Casey Gisclair)

Casey Gisclair, a resident of Lafourche who rode out the storm in Texas, said that the area currently looks like a "warzone."

"It's life-changing. Our lives changed on Sunday. Our entire parish's lives changed on Sunday," Gisclair told Fox News. "There are homes where it looks like someone went in and dropped a bomb. There's just nothing left."

REMNANTS OF HURRICANE IDA BRING FLOODING AND TORNADOES TO THE NORTHEAST

Repairing homes will be a long process, but Chaisson said Wednesday that the local government is focused for now on restoring power and drinkable water, as well as ensuring people have food and basic supplies. 

"All of our pod sites, or points of distribution, were opened yesterday," Chaisson said. "People are getting tarps and water and MREs. We hope to open our fifth pod tomorrow."

Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican who represents much of Lafourche Parish, met with Chaisson and other officials on Wednesday to discuss how the state and federal governments can best assist the community in recovering from the storm. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    150 mph winds ripped rooves off houses and toppled trees into some homes.  (Casey Gisclair)

  • Image 2 of 3

    (Casey Gisclair)

  • Image 3 of 3

    (Casey Gisclair)

Port Fourchon, which is responsible for about 90% of the oil and gas production in the Gulf, took a direct hit when Hurricane Ida came onshore with 150+ mph winds. 

The port is now in a recovery phase as personnel work to clear debris, secure roadways, and access the area to assess damage. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As residents return to their homes in Lafourche Parish, Gisclair acknowledged the long road in front of them. 

"This is a process that's going to take months," he said. "It's going to be something that is going to last for a long, long time."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money