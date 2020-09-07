Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Labor Day on NJ beach turns bloody after police respond to report of two people stabbed

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not clear

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a stabbing at a New Jersey beach that injured two people Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach around 3:30 p.m. Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan said officers found two victims who were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Officials said fighting had broken out around 300 Boardwalk before the stabbing. Video posted online shows lifeguards and police officers running alongside a beach patrol car to the area of the stabbing

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra praised the quick response of the lifeguards and first aid teams for their quick response.

Kanitra said only one suspect was in custody while police said there two.

Kanitra told NJ Advance Media around 4:40 p.m. that the situation “is completely under control” and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information on the victims’ condition was released. An investigation is ongoing.

