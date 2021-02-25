Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods
LA County supervisor orders safety review for road where Tiger Woods crashed

'Even if you're not accelerating, just by gravity alone you're going to start going faster,' the Los Angeles County sheriff says

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Wednesday she has ordered a safety review of the road where Tiger Woods crashed this week.

"Anyone who has driven the stretch of Hawthorne Blvd where Tiger Woods crashed his car will tell you how easy it is to pick up speed on that hill," Hahn tweeted of the curvy road where Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 13 crashes have occurred in the last year.

TIGER WOODS LIKELY FACES LENGTHY RECOVERY AFTER CAR CRASH, EXPERTS SAY

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"Even if you're not accelerating, just by gravity alone you're going to start going faster," Villanueva told reporters, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "In fact, there's a turnout for trucks and a warning about testing your brakes."  

Hahn said she has asked the county’s Department of Public Works to do a safety review and "offer County assistance to Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes – the coastal cities near where Woods crashed – "if technology can make this road safer."

Woods suffered "serious leg injuries" Tuesday morning in the single-car crash on the border of the two cities. 

A statement posted on his Twitter page said he had undergone surgery and was "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room." 

