LA County supervisor orders safety review for road where Tiger Woods crashed

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Wednesday she has ordered a safety review of the road where Tiger Woods crashed this week.

"Anyone who has driven the stretch of Hawthorne Blvd where Tiger Woods crashed his car will tell you how easy it is to pick up speed on that hill," Hahn tweeted of the curvy road where Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 13 crashes have occurred in the last year.

TIGER WOODS LIKELY FACES LENGTHY RECOVERY AFTER CAR CRASH, EXPERTS SAY

"Even if you're not accelerating, just by gravity alone you're going to start going faster," Villanueva told reporters, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "In fact, there's a turnout for trucks and a warning about testing your brakes."

Hahn said she has asked the county’s Department of Public Works to do a safety review and "offer County assistance to Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes – the coastal cities near where Woods crashed – "if technology can make this road safer."

Woods suffered "serious leg injuries" Tuesday morning in the single-car crash on the border of the two cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A statement posted on his Twitter page said he had undergone surgery and was "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room."