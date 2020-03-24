LA County sees 1st coronavirus death of a victim under 18

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles County health officials reported three more deaths linked to the coronavirus Tuesday, including the death of one person under 18, the first reported death of a minor in the United States from the virus.

The county's death toll from the pandemic stood at 11, officials said.

"This is a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages," said Barbara Ferrer, the director of the county Public Health Department, according to Fox News affiliate KTTV.

Of the three others who died, two were between 50 and 70 years old and one had an underlying health condition, the agency said. It was not clear if the teen had any underlying health conditions.

Officials said the unidentified teen lived in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Lancaster.

Ferrer also confirmed there were 128 new cases, bring the county's tally to 662. Of that, 119 people have been hospitalized, the agency said. Over the past 48 hours, the country reported 256 new cases.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here," she said.

She urged people to practice social distancing and to take all isolation and quarantine orders seriously. Statewide, California has around 2,267 cases and 43 deaths.