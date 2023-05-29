Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Knife-wielding suspect killed, bystander injured in northern Illinois police shooting

Suspect, a 47-year-old Wauconda, IL, resident, reportedly lunged at officers before being shot

Associated Press
Police in northern Illinois fatally shot a man who lunged toward them with a knife when officers tried to arrest him, law enforcement officials said Monday.

A woman was also shot, though the wound was not life-threatening, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said.

Fox Lake police officers were responding to a call about a man who had damaged a vehicle Sunday night and thrown a golf club at someone at a nearby home, the task force said.

Illinois Fox News graphic

A Wauconda, Illinois man was shot and killed by police after reportedly lunging at them with a knife. A woman at the scene was also shot and injured. (Fox News)

"When Fox Lake officers told the man he was under arrest, the man pulled a knife out of his pocket and pointed it toward the police officers," the task force said in a statement.

Police fired when the 47-year-old Wauconda man refused to drop the knife and instead lunged at them, investigators said. His name wasn't immediately released.

A 43-year-old woman at the home was struck in the leg by a police gunshot, the task force said. She was expected to be released from a hospital Monday.

Fox Lake is 60 miles northwest of Chicago.