Kindergartner suspended for threatening to shoot friend with bubble gun

A 5-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been suspended from kindergarten after reportedly telling a friend she was going to shoot her with a pink toy gun that blows bubbles.

PennLive.com reports that officials in the Mount Carmel Area School District concluded the girl's remarks constituted a "terrorist threat," according to Robin Ficker, an attorney retained by the girl's family.

The girl reportedly told her friend she planned to shoot her and shoot herself with the gun, which shoots out soapy bubbles, according to Ficker.

Ficker said the girl didn't even have the bubble gun with her and has never fired a real gun. He says she's "the least terroristic person in Pennsylvania."

School officials questioned the girl for 30 minutes and required her to be evaluated by a psychologist, Ficker told PennLive.com.

The punishment initially was 10 days but was reduced to two.

School district solicitor Edward Greco tells PennLive.com officials are looking into the case. He said Friday school officials aren't at liberty to discuss disciplinary actions.

