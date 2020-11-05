Expand / Collapse search
U.S.
Published

Kindergarteners in Texas played with infected bat, possibly exposed to rabies

Video footage reviewed by school district officials revealed the kids playing near the bat on Monday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Up to 15 Texas kindergarteners were possibly exposed to rabies after playing near an infected bat outside an elementary school, authorities said Wednesday. 

Police in Manor, Texas, which is 15 miles east of Austin, said the Manor Independent School District discovered video footage of the students at Lagos Elementary School playing near the bat on Monday. 

The state Department of State Health Services tested the bat, which tested positive for rabies. 

The families of the children were alerted and urged to see a doctor, KXAN-TV reported.

The school's campus will be screened and inspected for more bats. It was shut down earlier this week after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Messages to the school district from Fox News were not returned. 