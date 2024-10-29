Killer who murdered teacher on morning run gets earful from family at sentencing

The man accused of the 2022 kidnapping and killing of Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher pleaded guilty Monday and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cleotha Abston, 40, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced Abston to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two young boys and a kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, vanished during an early morning jog in September 2022. Her disappearance sparked a widespread search that lasted for days, until her body was discovered in South Memphis.

"I want us today to acknowledge and celebrate the life of Liza Fletcher, a beloved daughter, wife, mother and teacher who was tragically kidnapped and murdered in a senseless act of random predatory violence," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement Monday. "Today’s agreement achieves finality for the family. The defendant gives up his right to appeal, so there won’t be years and decades of appeals. It also helps the community, because this dangerous person will never again walk our streets. He will die in prison."

Before the resolution, Abston’s trial was expected to begin Feb. 10, but he gave up his right to appeal Monday.

During Abston's sentencing, Mulroy read a statement from Fletcher’s family addressed to her killer.

"We have no idea what happened to you to turn you into someone so filled with a desire to hurt people. Whatever it was, it does not excuse or explain what you have done. You have changed our lives forever, and nothing will ever be the same," the family statement said.

"Your actions were evil. There is no other word for it. You murdered Liza, even though she did nothing to deserve it. She did not hurt you. In fact, she would’ve been the first to help if you needed it."

In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2022, Abston camped out in the area before snatching Fletcher off the street during her morning jog, forcing her into his SUV, sexually assaulting her and shooting her in the back of the head.

Surveillance cameras recorded Abston sprinting out of a GMC Terrain SUV and forcibly grabbing Fletcher around 5:30 a.m. He lost his Champion slides footwear at the scene, and police found his DNA on them.

Abston was identified through forensic evidence and surveillance footage, Mulroy wrote in a second statement Monday. He was arrested the day after Fletcher was reported missing, with security footage capturing him cleaning his SUV.

Abston is a repeat offender with juvenile convictions that include rape and aggravated assault.

At his sentencing, Abston lowered his head when speaking to the judge but showed no reaction after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and murder, WREG reported. He answered "yeah" to most questions.

"We miss the bright light of Liza’s life every day. Liza meant so much to so many, and her smile radiated happiness, energy, and comfort. Her husband, her children, her parents, her brother, the rest of her family, her friends, her students, her school families, her fellow teachers, her church community, and so many others were moved by countless examples of her faith, kindness, and compassion," the full statement from Fletcher's family said, according to the outlet.

"No legal resolution and no sentence can diminish the anguish of Liza’s murder. We accept the outcome that her murderer has pled guilty to all charges, will wake up in prison for the rest of his life, and cannot harm anyone else."

