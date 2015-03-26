Kentucky students charged with secretly videotaping under teacher's dress

Police have charged two Kentucky high school students with video voyeurism after they say one of them held a cellphone under a teacher's dress, made a video and posted it online.

An arrest warrant obtained by WLKY-TV says the two-18-year-old students at Louisville's Doss High School shot the video Wednesday.

Police charged Eugene Cain and Devon Ewing. Police say Ewing asked the teacher for assistance and when she bent over, Cain held Ewing's cellphone under her dress and recorded.

Police say the two later posted the video on YouTube and spread the word about where it could be found.

Video voyeurism is a Class D felony, punishable by a one- to five-year sentence.