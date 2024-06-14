Kentucky State Police find body of infant ‘consistent’ with baby missing for a month, 5 arrested

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) says it has located an infant’s body consistent with 8-month-old Miya Tucker Rudd, who was last seen by family in May.

Police said the decomposed body was found inside the family's home hidden in a "concealed manner" around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

After investigators process the scene, the baby will be taken by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office and transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Louisville, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP, Ohio County Coroner’s Officer and Kentucky Medical Examiners Office.

The child was first declared missing by Kentucky State Police Thursday after the agency said it conducted a search warrant and welfare check at the family's home, but the infant was not there.

Police said the child had not been seen by other family members since May.

The family's home is in Reynolds Station, Kentucky, which is about 90 miles southwest of Louisville.

The welfare check on the baby came after the girl’s mother, Tesla Tucker, 29, and her father, Cage C. Rudd, 30, were arrested at a motel in Owensboro on Wednesday with no information on the baby’s whereabouts.

The parents were in possession of a large amount of drugs , including fentanyl, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"[We] tried to interview the parents, and they're not being very cooperative with our investigation on this," Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police told Fox News Digital Friday.

They were both charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (greater than 2 grams - methamphetamine), trafficking of illegal drugs, trafficking marijuana, first-degree child abuse, abandonment of a minor and engaging in organized crime and possession of paraphernalia.

Miya's grandfather, Ricky Smith, who stayed with the baby and her parents, allegedly used the home as a base for trafficking, and a variety of drugs were found at the home during a search.

He has been charged with drug crimes, child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Miya's grandmother, Billie J. Smith, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree domestic violence assault after police discovered she had an outstanding warrant in Daviess County from October 2023, according to WFIE .

As police entered Smith's home, officers said they saw 37-year-old Timothy Roach throw unprescribed Suboxone under his vehicle.

He was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree prescription controlled substance not in a proper container, WBKO reports .

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 270-826-3312.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.