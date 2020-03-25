Kentucky mayor's coronavirus warning pulls no punches: 'Listen up dipsh--s'

Kentucky Mayor Gabe Brown had some choice words as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, urging both "dips---s and sensible people" alike to take self-isolating seriously.

Brown posted a lengthy rant on Facebook Monday calling the spread of COVID-19 "a big f------g deal" and imploring people to stay at home.

"I might not have the best bedside manor [sic]. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal," Brown wrote.

"I’m tired of Covid-19 conference calls," he continued. "I take 3 a day, plus one extra on the weekend with Kenton County. If you don’t like what I’m telling you, then go buy some toilet paper."

Kentucky is grappling with 162 cases of COVID-19 and four people have died since the outbreak spread throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

Gov. Andy Beshear took extra precautions to protect his state Wednesday, tightening restrictions on businesses even as bars and restaurants remain closed as per his orders and residents are being told to work from home and only leave the house for necessities such as food and medicine.

Beshear revealed that the state saw its first case of someone testing positive for coronavirus after they returned from a spring break trip.

“Don’t go on spring break. You are going to put your health, the health of your family and the health of those around you at risk,” Beshear said.

The state's Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

Still, Brown ended his rant on a more positive note.

"This will pass. Take it seriously. It is here. Act like you have the virus and don’t spread it to other people. I have no doubt that it hasn’t already been here, but testing had been limited. More cases are coming. If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die," he wrote. "Be responsible. If you don’t, then screw you."