Kentucky man faces Capitol riot charges, including assault on federal officer, using flagpole to smash window

A Kentucky man was arrested Saturday in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, when he allegedly assaulted a federal officer and tried to use a flagpole to smash his way into the House speaker's lobby, federal authorities said.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Cox's Creek, was taken into custody in Louisville after authorities got a tip that led investigators to identify him in video footage taken from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The video allegedly "shows Jones in a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap among an aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers," the release said.

Members of Congress were inside the Capitol at the time working to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Officials also alleged that members of the crowd gestured and shouted at Capitol Police officers guarding the barricaded door amid chants of "Break it down!"

Jones is accused of striking the glass panels on the door at least 10 times. The repair cost for the damaged glass was estimated to be more than $1,000, officials said.

At least five people died in connection with the riot – including a U.S. Capitol Police officer – and the FBI has methodically made dozens of arrests in the days that followed.

Jones faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 19 in Kentucky.

The FBI is continuing to look for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind at the U.S. Capitol. The agency has asked the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to leave tips or to submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.