Kentucky high school student claims cafeteria workers denied lunches over finances

A Kentucky high school has come under fire after a student’s social media post claimed that some students were denied lunch due to their financial situation.

Henry County Schools Superintendent Tim Abrams is looking at the issue and said it was unclear whether any students were denied food, but said the situation was addressed and will not happen again, according to WDRB.

Abrams was responding to a 16-year-old Henry County High School student’s post that read: “If I see Henry County high School take ONE more kid’s food from them because ‘they don’t have enough money’, I am going to flip!”

“(The cafeteria worker) told the students that if they didn’t have enough money to cover their fines, then they didn’t need to be in the line. She told them that they couldn’t eat, and that they needed to put their food down. (A student) was really upset about it, and she sat her food down and she walked away embarrassed,” the student added.

Abrams told the station he believed one employee made a bad decision and made a student feel uncomfortable about the situation. “That’s unacceptable,” he said.

Abrams said there’s an issue at the school with unpaid lunches. The district is tacked with a $6,200 bill despite attempts to collect. He said parents’ “pride” may make them not want to sign up for programs that would give their children free food or a cheaper lunch.

“Some school districts have implemented alternative meals for students. I never want a student to feel that they’re receiving a lesser lunch because of their financial situation,” Abrams said.

Abrams plans to address the problem with parents after the holiday season.

