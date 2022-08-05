Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Kentucky Gov. Beshear, Biden to meet after deadly flooding

Eastern Kentucky flooding led to the deaths of 37 people

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite continuing to test positive for COVID-19, President Biden is slated to visit Kentucky next week after deadly flooding ravaged the area. 

The White House said in a statement that the president and first lady Jill Biden would travel to the impacted area on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife as they visit families affected by the devastation and "survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center. 

This will be the president's first trip outside of the nation's capital since he tested positive for coronavirus in late July. 

Biden has been in isolation since July 30, with a rebound case of COVID-19.

KENTUCKY STORMS CAUSE FLOOD WARNING ISSUE TO EXTEND THROUGH SUNDAY

President Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs at the White House in Washington, D.C, on Aug. 5, 2022. 

President Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs at the White House in Washington, D.C, on Aug. 5, 2022.  (Photo by Evan Vucci/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 37 people died in the eastern Kentucky flooding following heavy rainfall last week. 

Beshear said in a Friday update that the number of deaths had not been changed, although two people remained missing.

Thousands of residents lost their homes and crews have continued to restore power and water connections to homes. 

Debris surrounds Buckhorn school, which was badly damaged during historic flooding, in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022. 

Debris surrounds Buckhorn school, which was badly damaged during historic flooding, in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022.  (Photo by Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

KENTUCKY FLOODING: 2 PEOPLE STILL MISSING AS RESCUE EFFORTS CONTINUE

The flooding has also impacted parts of Virginia and West Virginia.

A flood watch was in effect and Beshear warned of impending thunderstorms and heat over the coming days. 

WHITESBURG, KY - JULY 31: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visits a house with flood damage in the city on July 31, 2022 in Whitesburg, Kentucky. 

WHITESBURG, KY - JULY 31: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visits a house with flood damage in the city on July 31, 2022 in Whitesburg, Kentucky.  (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's a lot of debris that's out there that could cause clogging in waterways that could lead to flooding," he cautioned, noting that infrastructure could be impacted. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.