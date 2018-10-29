Kentucky father sparks controversy after dressing son, 5, in Adolf Hitler costume

A Kentucky father reportedly said he made a bad decision when he decided to dress his 5-year-old son in an Adolf Hitler costume, while he donned a Nazi soldier outfit Thursday at a Halloween event.

Bryant Goldbach, who stirred controversy after posting the picture to social media, wrote in a Facebook post that while they were dressed as "historical figures," others were "dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers … ,” and "nobody batted an eye," according to WEHT.

I mean how dare you threaten a child. Me, its one thing, but my child? You are messing with fire,” he wrote on Facebook. “Yes, liberalism is alive and well."

Goldbach, who said that he is a history buff and typically dresses up as historical figures, later had a change of heart and apologized for what he called a "bad taste" in costume choice.

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," Goldbach told the outlet.

Goldbach told The Owensboro Times that his family has received multiple death threats, including being “beaten with bats.” The father of four told the paper that he “wasn’t trying to make a statement or put my son in any position.”

“It was bad judgment. I want people to know I am sorry,” Goldbach said.