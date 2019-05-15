Kentucky dad offers reward for missing toddler as search continues: ‘I’m starting to think we can’t find him’

A Kentucky father announced Tuesday that he is offering a reward to anyone who returns his missing son as the race to find the child intensified after being suspended Monday night.

Elden Howard told WYMT-TV that he is offering $5,000 for the safe return of his 22-month-old son, Kenneth Howard, no questions asked, after the toddler disappeared Sunday night.

FIRE OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY STOP SEARCHING FOR WOMAN, 35, WHO DISAPPEARED NEAR HAWAII FOREST

“I would just like to see him come home safe,” Howard told the station. “I guess it’s adrenaline. I can’t rest, can’t eat. I’ve ate one bologna sandwich since Sunday.”

Magoffin County Rescue Squad leader Carter Conley told WKYT-TV that the toddler disappeared Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. and the family spent time looking for him before calling police less than an hour later.

Family members said they weren’t sure how the child disappeared, but some believe he may have walked out the back door of their home, WYMT reported.

"It's just like he disappeared. No sign, no nothing," Howard told WKYT-TV. "That's the reason I'm starting to think we can't find him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Search and rescue leaders told the stations they’ve used all their resources, including helicopters, drones with thermal cameras and several K-9 teams with bloodhounds to comb the wooded area near the home in the days since the child disappeared.

“We always hope, we always pray, that a 22-month-old will be found safe," Conley told WKYT. "We feel that God has led us today with everything we do, and so we hope that He’ll continue to do that as we go forward.”