Kentucky agencies receive $3.2 million in federal funding to improve rural public transit systems

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: 'A strong rural transportation network is critical for economic growth'

Associated Press
Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said.

The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said. Some of the projects include replacing buses, enhancing technology and paving a parking lot, the statement said.

"A strong rural transportation network is critical for economic growth in Kentucky," Gov. Andy Beshear said in the statement. "These grants will go a long way toward replacing an aging fleet of buses with new vehicles and to enhance transit services in areas that need reliable transportation."

Seven agencies in Kentucky are splitting $3.2 million to fix rural public transportation.

The federal funds will be administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.