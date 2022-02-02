Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Kansas woman hit by a car in a parking lot has died from injuries

Luella Beemer, 78, died in a hospital after being hit by a 15-year-old girl

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WICHITA, Kan. — A woman who was hit by a car in a Wichita parking lot over the weekend has died of her injuries, police there said.

(istock/nonnie192)

The accident happened Saturday afternoon, when a 15-year-old girl backed out of a parking stall in a shopping center parking lot and hit 75-year-old Luella Beemer as Beemer was getting into her own car, television station KSNW reported.

Beemer was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police have not announced any charges in Beemer’s death and have said an investigation into the accident is being conducted.

Your Money