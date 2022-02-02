Kansas woman hit by a car in a parking lot has died from injuries

WICHITA, Kan. — A woman who was hit by a car in a Wichita parking lot over the weekend has died of her injuries, police there said.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon, when a 15-year-old girl backed out of a parking stall in a shopping center parking lot and hit 75-year-old Luella Beemer as Beemer was getting into her own car, television station KSNW reported.

Beemer was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police have not announced any charges in Beemer’s death and have said an investigation into the accident is being conducted.