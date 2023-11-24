Expand / Collapse search
Kansas

Kansas police dog allegedly strangled in line of duty

The KS man accused of killing the police K-9 is jailed on more than $1 million bond, officials say

Associated Press
Published
A Kansas police dog that authorities allege was strangled after chasing a suspect into a storm drain will be remembered next week in livestreamed memorial service.

The service for Bane, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office used in high-risk situations, is Wednesday.

The Wichita man accused of killing Bane is jailed on more than $1 million bond. He made his first appearance this week on a felony count of battery against a law enforcement officer and harming or killing certain dogs, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Dillon said in an email.

Kansas Fox News graphic

Bane and a Wichita police K-9 were both released on extended leashes into the storm drain. (Fox News)

Wichita Police Department spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said police had been looking for the man in connection with a domestic battery case. When they spotted him on Nov. 16, he ran into a nearby creek bed and then entered a large storm drain, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said Bane and a Wichita police K-9 were both released on extended leashes into the storm drain.

Rebolledo said the suspect then strangled Bane. First responders tried to resuscitate Bane for 30 to 40 minutes. Moses said the other dog wasn’t injured.

Bane used to work for the Wichita Police Department. His handler there died of cancer last year.