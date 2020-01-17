Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kansas
Published

Kansas man accused of killing his sister, mother reportedly found body

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kansas City man was charged with premeditated murder on Thursday in the killing of his sister, who was reportedly discovered dead by their mother.

Parker John Mays, 27, is accused of killing his sister.

Parker John Mays, 27, is accused of killing his sister.

The Kansas City Star reported that Parker John Mays, who is 27 years old, was arrested Tuesday hours after the woman’s body was discovered inside the Overland Park home. The incident, police said, appeared to be “domestic in nature.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not immediately state how the Kansas State University student died, but Parker Mays is being held on a $1 million bond, the report said.