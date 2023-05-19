Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Kansas City police fatally shoot man who allegedly fired at officers

MO man reportedly fired shots at officers during standoff outside a home

Associated Press
Kansas City police shot and killed a man after he reportedly fired shots at officers during a standoff at a home, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The man was identified Friday as a 40-year-old local man named Tyrone Payne.

Officers responded to a report late Thursday of a man firing shots at the home. When they arrived, the man allegedly fired shots inside the home. Officers returned fire but he was not hit, the patrol said.

Missouri Fox News graphic

Kansas City police officers fatally shot a man Thursday who they say fired at officers. 

More officers arrived and negotiations began to get Payne to surrender. During the negotiations, Payne, who was outside the home, fired at officers again and police returned fire, hitting him. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately released.