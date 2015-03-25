'Kai the Hitchhiker' indicted on murder charge in killing of 74-year-old northern NJ lawyer

A man who gained Internet fame as "Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker" has been indicted on murder charges in the beating death of an elderly New Jersey man.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Caleb McGillvary could face a life sentence if he's convicted. A county grand jury handed up the indictment Wednesday.

McGillvary is accused of killing 74-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy, whose body was found May 13 in his Clark home. McGillvary was arrested in Philadelphia days later.

Authorities say McGillvary and Galfy met in New York City and McGillvary stayed at Galfy's home.

McGillvary is represented by the public defender's office, which doesn't comment on cases.

The Canadian gained some online fame after intervening in a February assault on a California utility worker in which he described using a hatchet to fend off a further attack.