Nearly 100 Capitol rioters charged; 275 open cases so far – with more to come, feds say

Federal law enforcement officials have charged nearly 100 people – mostly with felonies – and are expected to have "well over 300" open cases by the end of Friday in connection with last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

The FBI received more than 140,000 digital tips from the public as of Friday, said Steven D'Antuano, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. He updated reporters on arrests and the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

DOJ'S CAPITOL RIOT RESPONSE AND PREPARATION TO BE REVIEWED BY IG

"To those of you who took part in the violence, here's something you should know: Every FBI field office in the country is looking for you. As a matter of fact, even your friends and family are tipping us off," D’Antuano said. "So, you might want to consider turning yourself in instead of wondering when we're going to come knocking on your door, because we will."

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office had charged individuals in 98 cases, the majority of which were felonies, said Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. By Friday morning, the office had about 275 open files – a number that expected to surpass 300 by the end of the day.

LEFT-WING ACTIVIST SEEN AT CAPITOL WORE GAS MASK, SAID HE HAD KNIFE DURING RIOT: FEDS

Authorities held the press update virtually because the Justice Department’s usual press conference room "is now a security operations center," explained Marc Raimondi, acting director of the district’s public affairs office.

Last week, hundreds of apparent pro-Trump supports stormed the U.S. Capitol building, smashing windows and dismantling property and making their way into the House and Senate chambers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died during Wednesday's riot.

On Friday, D'Antuano would not provide additional details surrounding the death of officer Brian Sicknick other than to say the FBI is "looking at everything and anyone that is involved in that matter."

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.