Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings should get death penalty

A jury says an Arizona prisoner convicted of killing six people in Yuma in 2005 should be sentenced to death.

Yuma County Superior Court officials say jurors deliberated only a few hours Friday after hearing closing arguments in the penalty phase of the trial of 50-year-old Preston Strong.

Strong was convicted April 25 of six counts of first-degree murder after a monthslong trial.

He's already serving a life sentence for a separate slaying in 2007.

Prosecutors say Strong spent hours killing 35-year-old Luis Rios, 29-year-old Adrienne Heredia and her four children, ages 6 to 13.

They say Strong and Rios had been arguing over money and how much time he had been spending with Heredia and her children.