June 29, 2022 was the Earth's shortest day ever due to a slight 'wobble'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, was slightly shorter than any other day by a mere 1.59 milliseconds, all due to a slight "wobble" of the Earth, according to scientists.

An average day is 86,400 seconds, or 24 hours but timanddate.com reported that June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than that. On that day, the Earth completed one spin in a fraction-of-a-second less than 24 hours.

This slight "wobble" made that day the shortest day ever recorded since atomic clocks began.. According to Insider it is not uncommon for the Earth to "wobble" since it is not a perfect sphere.

EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE TRAPPING ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ AMOUNT OF HEAT: NASA, NOAA REPORT

Other causes of the Earth's "wobble" are ocean tides, gravity from the moon, climate and processes in Earth's inner or outer layers, according to Timeanddate.com. The site has reported that the Earth has been speeding up over the years. In 2020, it reported Earth had 28 of its shortest days since measurements with atomic clocks began in the 1960s. Now, in 2022, the Earth is still spinning faster with the shortest day recorded on June 29.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Many scientists associate the change in speed to something called the "Chandler Wobble," which is when there is a change in the spin of the Earth on the axis. Insider reported that the first "Chandler Wobble" was spotted in the late 1880s by Seth Carlo Chandler.

Even though the "wobble" did cut Wednesday's time short, the occurrence doesn't change much in our day-to-day lives.