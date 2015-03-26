June 25, 2012: The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2012.

Tropical Storm Debby will continue to bring significant rainfall and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast on Monday as the system is expected to remain in the eastern Gulf of Mexico at tropical storm strength. The slow nature of this storm will allow areas along the immediate Gulf Coast, from southeastern Louisiana to the northwestern Florida to experience rain accumulations of 5 to 10, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible. Flood concerns from the system will remain high in these already heavily saturated areas. The combination of a storm surge and the tide will also enhance chances of flooding in these areas. Meanwhile, strong winds on the northeastern/eastern side of Tropical Storm Debby will create sufficient support for a few isolated and brief tornadoes and damaging wind gusts along the eastern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana through northwestern Florida. For more information on Tropical Storm Debby, please visit http://www.wunderground.com/tropical.

Elsewhere in the East, showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as the cold front dropping southeastward across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley advances eastward. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms activity from southern New England southward to the eastern North Carolina area through the evening with hail and damaging wind gusts.

In the West, a deep trough of low pressure along the West Coast will weaken as it continues to ushers energy and moisture across the Northwest. This will translate into areas of scattered showers from parts of the Pacific Northwest and northern California inland into northern Montana. Thunderstorms activity may accompany showers in northern Montana, near the Canada border. Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 33 degrees at Stanley, Idaho to a high of 109 degrees at Colby, Kan.