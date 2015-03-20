Judge won't dismiss Ventura defamation suit against widow of 'American Sniper' author

A judge is allowing former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's defamation lawsuit against the widow of slain "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle to go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Kyle Wednesday denied a motion by Chris Kyle's widow to dismiss the suit.

Ventura alleges Chris Kyle defamed him in his best-selling book. In it, the former Navy SEAL claimed he punched someone named "Scruff Face," whom he later identified as Ventura, in a 2006 bar fight. Ventura says the fight never happened.

The judge wrote Ventura has offered enough evidence that a jury could conclude Chris Kyle's statements were "materially false."

Chris Kyle and a friend were killed last year at a Texas gun range. An Iraq war veteran whom Kyle was trying to help is accused in the killings.