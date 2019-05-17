Judge sentences last person charged in '16 shooting rampage

The final person charged in a 2016 shooting rampage in Oklahoma that left two people dead and two police officers wounded has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors accused Reginald Laday Moore of selling an AK-47 assault rifle to Michael Vance, who was accused of killing two people in Luther and leading police on a statewide manhunt that lasted a week.

Vance died in a gunbattle with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after he was shot at least 20 times .

The Oklahoman reports that Moore pleaded no contest to four counts of accessory to assault and battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced Wednesday.

Two others previously pleaded guilty to harboring Vance and giving him medical care when he was on the run.