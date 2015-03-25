Judge refuses to dismiss lewdness charges against ex-Tulsa megachurch employee

A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a man accused of sending lewd and indecent proposals to a 14-year-old girl he met when he worked as a janitor at a Tulsa megachurch.

Judge William Kellough on Tuesday rejected a defense motion to dismiss charges against former Victory Christian Center employee Israel Castillo.

Castillo has pleaded not guilty. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Defense attorneys say Castillo didn't know the girl was 14. Prosecutors say he met the girl at a church youth camp and knew her age because he had known her for two years.

Castillo faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Another former church employee was sentenced last month to 55 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl at the church.