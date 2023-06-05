Expand / Collapse search
Natalee Holloway
Published

Joran Van der Sloot's lawyer to file habeas corpus petition in attempt to stop transfer to USA

The transfer of Joran Van der Sloot to the USA was set to take place later this week

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Armando Regil Velasco | Fox News
Maximo Altez, the lawyer for Joran van der Sloot tells Fox News Digital he will file a habeas corpus against the Peruvian government in an attempt to stop the transfer of his client to the United States.

The Dutch national is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

Natalee Holloway

It was announced Wednesday that Joran Van Der Sloot was set to be extradited from Peru. (Getty, AP Images)

According to Col. Carlos López Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, van der Sloot was set to be temporarily transferred to the United States later this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

