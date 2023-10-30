Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Jail time requested for AL lawmaker accused of obstructing bribery investigation

Rep. John Rogers is accused of of bribing a witness to lie to federal agents

Associated Press
Published
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to jail an Alabama lawmaker charged with trying to obstruct an investigation into alleged kickbacks.

DEMOCRAT ELISSA SLOTKIN CHANGES TUNE ON GOP OPPONENT SHE USED TO PRAISE, SAID SHE'D 'NEVER' RUN AGAINST

In a motion filed this week, prosecutors said state Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat from Birmingham, violated the conditions of his bond by attempting to contact a key witness in the case. Prosecutors said Rogers made FaceTime calls to the witness a week after his arraignment. The witness did not answer and reported the calls to federal investigators.

Rogers’ defense attorney asked the court to provide a transcript of the lawmaker’s Oct. 12 arraignment and the judge’s instructions to the lawmaker. The defense lawyer said the transcript is needed to prepare a response to the prosecutor’s request.

ALABAMA REP. JOHN ROGERS CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTING FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Alabama Rep. John Rogers has served in the state's House of Representatives for more than four decades.

DEMOCRATIC SEN. BOB MENENDEZ FACING INDICTMENT ON BRIBERY CHARGES

Prosecutors have accused Rogers and his assistant of offering additional grant money as a bribe to persuade a person to give false information to federal agents who were investigating possible kickbacks. They say those bribes were paid to Rogers’ assistant.

Rogers, 82, is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. His assistant, Varrie Johnson Kindall, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Rogers has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982.