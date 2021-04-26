Isaiah Brown family attorney says shooting was ‘failure between officers, dispatch’

An attorney for the family of a Black man who was shot multiple times by a Virginia sheriff's deputy who had dropped him off at home earlier in the evening called the shooting a failure between authorities and a 911 dispatcher.

"This was clearly a failure between dispatch and the officers who arrived on the scene," the Brown family’s attorney, David Haynes, said during a Monday news conference. "The deputies made terribly grave and basic policing errors."

Isaiah Brown, 32, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy responded to his home following reports of a "domestic incident." The deputy had given Brown a ride home after his vehicle broke down.

He was shot 10 times and is still breathing with the help of a machine, WWBT-TV reported. His family described his condition as "touch and go."

Body camera video from the April 21 incident appears to show the deputy yelling to Brown to show his hands and "drop the gun."

The officer, who was not identified, seems to say over his radio, "He’s got a gun to his head."

Last week, Haynes said the deputy mistook Brown's cordless phone for a gun. Brown's family has demanded all audio from the 911 call be released.

"We want full transparency in this matter. We want all information to come out," Haynes said. The family will be submitting a request for the recordings under the Freedom of Information Act, he said.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting, and a special prosecutor had been appointed.