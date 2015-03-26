Isaac: 2 found dead in La. home in flooded area

Authorities say the bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a home in the flood-ravaged Louisiana community of Braithwaite.

Billy Nungesser, president of Plaquemine Parish, said deputies went out to search for the couple Thursday evening after someone reported they had apparently not escaped Braithwaite's flooding after Hurricane Isaac pummeled the Gulf Coast.

Isaac's death toll is now at least seven — five in Louisiana and two in Mississippi. It includes a 75-year-old Slidell, La., man who drowned after his SUV fell from a flooded highway up-ramp into 9 feet of water Thursday evening. Mississippi authorities have confirmed that the death Thursday of a 62-year-old woman whose car was hit by a tree has also been attributed to Isaac.

Dozens were rescued from homes in Braithwaite after Isaac's storm surge swamped it earlier this week.