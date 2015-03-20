Iraqi immigrant goes on trial in wife's fatal beating initially believed to be hate crime

The killing of Kassim Alhimidi's Iraqi wife in the city of El Cajon drew international attention after their daughter said she found a note by her mother's bludgeoned body that read: "Go back to your country, you terrorist."

But police say the evidence points to Alhimidi as the only suspect for the murder of 32-year-old Shaima Alawadi.

His trial gets into full swing Tuesday when prosecutors and his attorney are scheduled to present their arguments to San Diego Superior Court in El Cajon.

Defense Attorney Richard Berkon Jr. says no blood was found on Alhimidi and his client does not speak English, raising doubts he planted the note.

Police say lab tests showed the note was a photocopy and divorce documents were found in Alawadi's car.