Iran's supreme leader says US using money, sex to infiltrate the country

Iran's top leader says the United States is using "money and sex" to try to infiltrate the Islamic Republic and warns Iranians not to fall into the "enemy's trap."

In remarks to commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guard Wednesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says authorities should take concerns about "infiltration" seriously and that political factions should not use the issue against each other.

His comments appeared to lend support to a recent wave of arrests of pro-Western writers and journalists, which hard-liners in the judiciary and security services have said is necessary to prevent Western infiltration.

Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the arrests.

Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has long believed that the United States is bent on overthrowing the Islamic Republic.