Iowa gym teacher arrested on suspicion of being drunk at work, police say

An Iowa gym teacher was arrested Monday after she was suspected of being drunk while at work, police said.

Erin Ellerbach, 38, of Asbury, was taken into custody at Jefferson Middle School, according to court records.

A Dubuque officer sent to the school reported the physical education teacher had slurred speech, red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. A subsequent test showed she had a blood alcohol level of .224, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

IOWA FATHER SENTENCED AFTER LEAVING HIS MAGGOT-INFESTED SON TO DIE IN HOT APARTMENT

The court records stated school officials discovered an open container of Mike’s Harder Strawberry Lemonade in her office along with two unopened cans of alcoholic beverages.

Ellerbach was charged with public intoxication. KDTH reported that she is no longer employed by the district.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.