Investigator gets medal for San Bernardino shooting heroism

A district attorney senior investigator has been awarded a medal of valor for his heroic actions during a shooting that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in San Bernardino, California, late last year.

Tom Boyles was working as a plainclothes officer on an auto theft task force when he heard police radioing for backup as they pursued two suspects following the Dec. 2 shooting at the Inland Regional Center.

Boyles and his partner responded and participated in the gun battle that led to the deaths of suspects Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik.

The medal for valor above and beyond the call of duty was awarded Friday at a ceremony in San Bernardino.