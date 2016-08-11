Instructor, daughter charged in Ohio gun shop fatal shooting

A firearms instructor and his daughter have been charged in the accidental shooting of a southwest Ohio gun shop owner during a concealed carry class in June.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2bhoBj2 ) 47-year-old Mark Montgomery, of Amelia, was indicted Wednesday on a felony reckless homicide charge in Clermont County. Katie Dunham, of Mariemont, was indicted on a misdemeanor negligent homicide charge.

Montgomery was teaching a lesson on misfire malfunctions using plastic bullets. A student's handgun fired a live round that went through a wall and struck 64-year-old James Baker in the neck while he sat in an adjacent room. Authorities say Dunham was helping her father teach the class.

Montgomery declined to comment Wednesday. His attorney called the shooting a "horrific accident."

Court records don't list an attorney for Dunham.