An Indiana woman has been charged with neglect after her 5-year-old stepdaughter was found dead in a river, according to officials.

Deonna Hollingsworth, 26, has been charged in connection with the child's death.

Knox County officials said they received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in which the caller reported a child who had been playing in the Wabash River at Kimmel Park in Vincennes, Indiana, before going missing, according to WFIE.

Multiple agencies rushed to the river and searched for the girl using boat, sonar and dive teams, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

The girl's body was found by divers around 7:15 p.m. near the park's boat ramp.

The child was in the care of Hollingsworth, her stepmother, when she vanished in the river.

"We felt there was enough evidence to show the child was in her care at the time, and the child was put in a situation that endangered her life or health," Department of Natural Resources Officer Joe Haywood said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.