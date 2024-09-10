Indiana pair arrested for allegedly stealing bronze veteran burial markers from headstones

Two people are facing charges in Indiana in connection with a series of thefts of bronze veteran markers from headstones from various veteran burial locations in the Hoosier State.

Terry Wood, 53, and Breanna Puentez, 25, were taken into custody Friday after at least 15 grave markers from six different cemeteries in La Porte County last month were reported stolen while another was reportedly damaged, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Both suspects are facing several felony counts of theft and cemetery mischief.

The sheriff's office publicly announced the investigation into the stolen grave markers on Aug. 28 and urged residents to visit the grave sites of deceased veterans. The next day, the agency said investigators received credible information identifying a suspect.

Detective Jake Koch, a veteran himself, led the investigation, which revealed that the grave markers were taken from cemeteries in Union Mills, Rolling Prairie, Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan's.

Investigators presented evidence to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and later to La Porte County Circuit Court, where probable cause was found for Wood's arrest.

The "Justice, Peace, and Salute" operation was executed Friday in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte, where Wood was arrested, and additional evidence was collected.

Later that day, Puentez was taken into custody and charged in connection with the thefts.

"This type of criminal behavior is disgusting, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated in La Porte County! It is the hope of the entire Sheriff’s Office that because of the diligent and thorough investigation by Detectives Koch and Banic, justice will be served to both accused subjects. Hopefully, US Veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests, and with that, we salute them for their service," Capt. Derek J. Allen said in a statement.

Both suspects were booked into the La Porte County Jail.

Wood is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond, while Puentez is not eligible for bond because she was out on bond.