Indiana mom left kids by themselves while they watched ‘Home Alone,’ police say

Police are investigating an Indiana mother for allegedly leaving her two young sons, ages seven and four, by themselves - albeit while watching a seemingly useful self-help guide - the 1990 hit film "Home Alone".

The MacAuley Culkin film follows Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy whose parents accidentally leave him behind sleeping in bed while they travel to Paris for the Christmas holiday.

In this case, Taylor Joann Cumings, 25, of Muncie, allegedly headed to work, keeping her older son home to look after his younger brother, who was sick, according to the Muncie Star Press.

The children were reportedly surprised to see the officers when they arrived and called their aunt telling them police were at the home.

Police contacted Cumings who told them she was unable to find a babysitter for them. She admitted this sort of babysitting has happened before.

Cumings was arrested and charged with “two counts of neglect of a dependent.” The boys were placed in care with their aunt.