Indiana man takes cab to and from bank to rob it, police say

A man in Indiana who apparently needed a ride decided to take a cab to and from the bank he robbed, police claimed.

Derrick Faria, 19, was arrested on Thursday less than an hour after he allegedly robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Evansville, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Faria reportedly ordered a taxi cab at home before taking it to the bank, where Evansville Police said he gave the bank teller a note that read: "this is a robbery give me all your money." Faria reportedly did not have a weapon.

The man then allegedly took the cab back home and paid the driver $20 from the money he stole.

Authorities recovered all the money stolen during the robbery except the $14 cab fare and $6 tip.

Investigators, according to the newspaper, found "paraphernalia used to ingest synthetic drugs" in Faria's home after they executed a search warrant.

Faria is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and robbery, and is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Evansville is in Southern Indiana, a couple hours southwest of Louisville.