Indiana Guardsman plans guilty plea after being stopped in Ohio with explosives in vehicle

Court records say an Indiana Guardsman plans to plead guilty to charges that he had bombs in his car when he was pulled over by police in Ohio.

Documents filed in federal court say 44-year-old Andrew Boguslawski (BOH'-guhs-law-skee) will plead guilty April 1 to possessing unregistered destructive devices. He'll face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Ohio police stopped Boguslawski on Jan. 1 for going 88 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 70 west of Columbus. Prosecutors said he was on his way back to Indiana after visiting family in Pennsylvania.

Boguslawski had worked at an Indiana National Guard training center near Butlerville and told troopers he had the items for training purposes.

Investigators said the devices were capable of causing injuries and death if detonated.