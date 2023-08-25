Expand / Collapse search
Independent CDC advisors to convene for updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations ahead of fall season

CDC immunization panel is scheduled to cast votes on revised vaccines during meeting on Sept. 12

Reuters
Published
A panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next month to make recommendations on updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the fall season, according to a U.S. government website on Friday.

The CDC's immunization panel is scheduled to vote on the vaccines at a Sept. 12 meeting, a notice posted on the federal register website showed.

A vial labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken on Jan. 17, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Vaccine makers such as Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, Moderna and Novavax have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen said earlier this month the vaccines were anticipated to be available by the third or fourth week of September, after being recommended by the CDC and authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.