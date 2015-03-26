IMF board expected to should consider billions in loans for debt-plagued Greek in coming week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says its executive board will consider approving Greece's request for about $40 billion in loans within the coming week.

The IMF's managing director, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, says the Greek government has come up with an ambitious program to address its economic crisis.

The IMF loans are part of a larger package with European countries to help keep debt-plagued Greece from defaulting and spreading its financial woes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner says he welcomes what he calls an "ambitious reform program" from Greek authorities and that he supports the financial package.