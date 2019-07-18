Illinois woman stabbed boyfriend’s genitals after he tried to break up: police

An Illinois woman stabbed her boyfriend’s genitals last month because he tried to break up with her, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in Decatur, about 80 miles south of Peoria, on June 24, according to police.

The 43-year-old boyfriend told police he had tried to break up with his 30-year-old girlfriend and she apparently refused.

The woman grabbed the man in a “bear hug,” from which he broke free, said Decatur Police Officer Tim Wittmer. She then grabbed her boyfriend’s genitals and began to “pull and tug at these body parts to the point that it was painful,” Wittmer added.

The boyfriend felt a “very sharp pain” and “observed a large laceration on his scrotum area,” Wittmer said. He added that the wound was “five to six (inches) in length” and “half-an-inch deep.”

FLORIDA WOMAN SQUEEZED BOYFRIEND’S GENITALS ‘UNTIL THEY BLED’: COPS

The woman was arrested Sunday on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery, the Herald & Review reported. Her identity was not released.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records indicate she remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of posting $50,000 bail.