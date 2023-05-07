Illinois woman dies after being dragged by vehicle during driving lesson in Chicago: police

A driving lesson took a tragic turn Saturday night in Chicago.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was killed after she was dragged by a car while teaching a man how to drive.

The woman was teaching a 61-year-old man how to drive a Toyota Sienna minivan in a church parking lot in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue.

The victim was standing outside the vehicle at around 7:15 p.m. when the driver accidentally accelerated the car in reverse and ran over her.

LORI LIGHTFOOT PLEADS WITH GOV. ABBOTT TO STOP SENDING MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO: ‘DANGEROUS AND INHUMANE’

"He pressed the accelerator in reverse instead of the brake," Chicago police explained. The victim was dragged under the car.

She was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT LASHES OUT AT TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AFTER 50 MORE MIGRANTS ARE BUSSED TO CHICAGO

A second victim was in the backseat of the vehicle with the door open and fell out. They were treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that they issued the driver a citation for driving without a driver's license.