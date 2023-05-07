Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Illinois woman dies after being dragged by vehicle during driving lesson in Chicago: police

Chicago police said the man accidentally hit the accelerator in reverse instead of the brakes

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Couple speaks out following violent attack in Chicago Video

Couple speaks out following violent attack in Chicago

DJ and Ashley detail the random and brutal attack against them while walking in Chicago on 'America Reports.'

A driving lesson took a tragic turn Saturday night in Chicago.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was killed after she was dragged by a car while teaching a man how to drive.

The woman was teaching a 61-year-old man how to drive a Toyota Sienna minivan in a church parking lot in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue.

Exteriors of Chicago church

The victim was teaching a 61-year-old man how to drive a Toyota Sienna minivan in a Chicago, Illinois church parking lot in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue. (Google Maps)

The victim was standing outside the vehicle at around 7:15 p.m. when the driver accidentally accelerated the car in reverse and ran over her. 

LORI LIGHTFOOT PLEADS WITH GOV. ABBOTT TO STOP SENDING MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO: ‘DANGEROUS AND INHUMANE’

"He pressed the accelerator in reverse instead of the brake," Chicago police explained. The victim was dragged under the car.

She was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT LASHES OUT AT TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AFTER 50 MORE MIGRANTS ARE BUSSED TO CHICAGO

Exteriors of St. Francis hospital

The 61-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital. (Google Maps)

A second victim was in the backseat of the vehicle with the door open and fell out. They were treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that they issued the driver a citation for driving without a driver's license.